CM Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Ghazipur Floods, Orders Relief And Healthcare For Affected Families
Ghazipur, August 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur after his visit to Varanasi and instructed officials to ensure that people face no inconvenience during the crisis.
The CM directed divisional and district officials to remain on constant alert and make timely arrangements for food, water, health services, and shelter for the affected population. He stressed special focus on cattle feed, clean drinking water, and medical supplies, while ordering adequate stock of medicines, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines in flood-hit villages.
Yogi Adityanath assured that the state government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of disaster and emphasized accelerating relief and rescue operations to provide immediate assistance to the victims.
