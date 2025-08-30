Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: Inspiration Behind Dakota 'Parashuram' Restoration
The nation mourns the passing of Air Commodore (Retd.) MK Chandrasekhar on August 29, 2025 -- a distinguished pilot and war hero who played a vital role in India's military aviation history. Father of former Minister and current Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he flew the iconic Dakota DC-3 aircraft during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and inspired the restoration of 'Parashuram,' the legendary plane critical in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war. His lifelong commitment to India's armed forces also saw him champion the creation of the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru, a lasting tribute to India's brave soldiers. Today, we honor his extraordinary legacy, heroic service, and enduring impact on India's defense heritage.
