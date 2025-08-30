Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 721 August 30 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-721 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-720 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery. Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-721 on August 30:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KN 541229 (PAYYANNUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KO 541229

KP 541229

KR 541229

KS 541229

KT 541229

KU 541229

KV 541229

KW 541229

KX 541229

KY 541229

KZ 541229

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KW 278628 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KT 320628 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0014 0052 0063 1125 1319 1734 1778 2175 2245 4868 5648 6079 6353 6883 7511 7668 8499 8521 8752 9091

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3517 3787 5338 6408 7230 7983

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0096 0761 1283 1699 2462 2910 2990 4209 4300 4679 5034 5074 5320 5519 5543 5630 6094 6531 6562 7029 7241 7249 7578 7748 7801 7850 8231 8703 9063 9561

7th Prize: Rs 500

0052 0241 0242 0538 0556 0579 0793 0816 1058 1366 1571 1884 1948 2308 2318 2370 2419 2604 2790 2826 2865 3015 3246 3423 3601 3890 3903 4339 4525 4663 4747 4778 5008 5025 5261 5318 5327 5483 5707 5733 6005 6022 6056 6085 6549 6563 6720 6809 6913 7007 7393 7561 7652 7727 7744 7876 8043 8063 8238 8253 8444 8635 8672 8692 8698 8890 8958 9188 9195 9239 9289 9321 9390 9711 9761 9847 9882

8th Prize: Rs 200

0056 0071 0200 0365 0413 0513 0518 0605 0690 0820 0855 1097 1323 1389 1392 1535 1537 1554 1617 1685 1769 1807 2209 2355 2582 2590 2613 2748 2804 3128 3150 3204 3369 3450 3458 3567 3696 3879 4026 4065 4135 4190 4305 4536 4606 4614 4699 4761 4836 4906 5012 5068 5236 5389 5777 5831 5874 6049 6097 6123 6245 6390 6406 6413 6489 6543 6739 6808 6831 7028 7225 7248 7325 7639 7997 8006 8017 8109 8213 8467 8470 8531 8577 8711 8792 9041 9043 9297 9433 9582 9928 9955

9th Prize: Rs 100

0015 0042 0118 0136 0223 0224 0265 0332 0392 0489 0512 0581 0592 0739 0771 0845 1006 1035 1069 1077 1370 1373 1374 1438 1467 1479 1507 1522 1603 1639 1653 1660 1663 1978 1980 2043 2076 2144 2195 2289 2389 2414 2442 2445 2447 2494 2545 2572 2642 2785 2834 2980 2994 3221 3329 3500 3545 3648 3803 3812 4000 4022 4373 4430 4475 4494 4592 4644 4709 4791 4812 4872 4886 4899 4903 5097 5155 5232 5254 5278 5412 5551 5560 5640 5855 6001 6073 6185 6339 6354 6404 6432 6526 6561 6593 6600 6621 6645 6693 6804 6850 6888 6898 7000 7147 7197 7198 7210 7292 7420 7586 7660 7730 7788 7894 8124 8140 8177 8181 8235 8395 8449 8482 8519 8595 8631 8914 8932 8938 9008 9060 9112 9139 9155 9344 9418 9476 9654 9739 9863 9874 9891 9913 9978

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.