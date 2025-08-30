Google’s Gemini AI Uses Little Energy, Water
(MENAFN) A recent technical research paper, released last week, shows that Google’s Gemini, a leading AI chatbot, requires just as much energy to respond to a text prompt as watching television for nine seconds. Additionally, it uses about five drops of water for cooling.
In a blog post on Google Cloud titled “How much energy does Google’s AI use? We did the math,” the company provided a thorough analysis of the environmental effects of its AI systems.
The study shed light on Gemini’s ecological impact, revealing that its energy usage, carbon output, and water consumption are much lower than earlier predictions.
On average, a single prompt to Gemini consumes 0.24 watt-hours of electricity, emits 0.03 grams of carbon, and uses 0.26 milliliters of water.
Google engineers noted that Gemini’s environmental impact is far less than initially expected. The energy required for each prompt has dropped by a factor of 33, and carbon emissions have been reduced by 44 times.
Key improvements, such as updates to the model and software optimizations made over the past year, led to a 23-fold reduction in energy consumption.
Furthermore, enhanced resource management and clean energy initiatives contributed to a 1.4-fold decrease in carbon emissions.
