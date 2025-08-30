Woman Who Lost 25 Kg In 4 Months Shares 7 Lessons From Her Weight Loss Journey
Also Read | Kushboo Sundar's Ganesh Chaturthi pics go viral for family's weight loss
Taking to Instagram, Amaka shared a post titled“Things I learned on my 25 kg weight loss journey that no one actually talks about.” Her candid list of seven takeaways resonated with many online and is now going viral.Here are the key lessons from her transformation:
- The scale doesn't always tell the truth: Some weeks showed no movement on the weighing scale despite visible changes in her body and waistline. Amaka suggests tracking progress through photos and how clothes fit. Hunger isn't always urgent: Feeling hungry doesn't mean rushing for snacks or another serving of food.
- Sleep matters as much as diet and workouts: Poor sleep increased her cravings and slowed progress. Consistency beats perfection: Instead of eating“clean” 100% of the time, she stayed consistent enough to see results.
- Strength training made the real difference: While cardio helped with weight loss, lifting weights gave her curves, improved metabolism, and reshaped her body. Cutting sugar was a game-changer: Eliminating sodas, sweets, and pastries helped reduce belly fat faster. Mindset is everything: Motivation wasn't always there, but discipline kept her on track.
As her post circulated widely, social media users praised Amaka not just for her transformation but also for sharing realistic advice that others can adopt in their own fitness journeys.Also Read | 'I was a horrible person to be around': Orlando Bloom recalls his 52-pound weight loss journey, its impact on his mental health
A user commented,“I almost gave up cos I was disappointed when I got on the scale. Thank God for dis ur post. And I observed my clothes are loose.”
Another user wrote,“You are on point.”
“Wow, so inspiring and motivating,” the third user wrote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment