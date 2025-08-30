Adam Benhayoune Advocates For Athlete Injury Awareness And Mental Resilience

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Texas, USA, 30th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Former Division I men's basketball walk-on and four-year team member Adam Benhayoune is using his story to raise awareness around chronic injuries in athletics-and how young athletes can learn to adapt, train smarter, and stay mentally tough through setbacks.

During his senior year of high school, Benhayoune suffered a painful knee injury that would quietly define much of his basketball journey.

“I didn't know the full damage until after the season,” Adam said.“The doctor told me I had cartilage missing behind my kneecap. There's no cure. That injury ended many careers.”

The condition led to repeated dislocations throughout his college years. Still, Benhayoune played through it, appearing in 14 games over four seasons and becoming a trusted figure in the program's culture. He shot 42.9% from three-point range and was known internally for his shooting and work ethic.

“Every time I bent my knee past 90 degrees, it hurt. But I built workouts around it. I learned how to train smarter-not just harder.”

The Overlooked Toll of Chronic Injuries

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly 50% of sports injuries in high school and college athletes are overuse injuries . Many, like Adam's, go undiagnosed or are minimized-especially in competitive environments where playing through pain is normalized.

“People only see what's on the stat sheet,” Adam said.“They don't see the recovery time, the tape jobs, the mechanics you have to relearn.”

He wants to change that narrative-starting with youth athletes.

The Role of Mental Toughness

Adam's story isn't just physical. Playing through injury required him to reset his mindset. As a walk-on, he had to fight daily to compete with his fellow scholarship teammates. He also had to adapt his training, rebuild his confidence, and accept that success wouldn't look like it did in high school.

“There were games I didn't play a second. But I still brought energy. I still chimed in during timeouts. I still felt a joy from watching my teammates succeed. That's part of being mentally tough-showing up even when it's not about you.”

A Message for Young Athletes

Now based in San Antonio, Adam is focused on training athletes and pursuing coaching. He believes education around injuries, biomechanics, and athlete mental health needs to start earlier.

“Injuries are part of the game. But how you respond is up to you,” he said.“We should be teaching athletes how to protect their bodies and their mindset. Not just push through until it breaks.”

He encourages athletes, parents, and coaches to:



Learn about common chronic injuries and warning signs

Focus on form, recovery, and mobility just as much as strength

Prioritize long-term performance over short-term results Have honest conversations about pain, limits, and goals

Not Just About Basketball

Adam Benhayoune has also worked with students with special needs since middle school, and says that experience helped shape his sense of patience and perspective.

“In those classrooms, success looked different. And that helped me redefine what success meant for myself.”

He now trains athletes with a holistic approach-focusing on mechanics, mindset, and personal growth.

Adam's message is simple : If you're an athlete-learn your body. If you're a coach-listen. And if you're a parent-ask questions that go beyond performance.

“You don't need to be famous to impact a team. You just have to show up every day and do the right things. That's how I define success.”