Kristie Nicodemus Urges Professionals To Rethink Success And Prioritize Balance

Georgia, USA, 30th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Kristie Nicodemus , Senior Business Development Advisor at Mercer, is raising awareness about the importance of redefining success in today's high-pressure work culture. Drawing from more than 20 years in the employee benefits industry, Nicodemus is encouraging professionals to focus on work-life balance, resilience, and integrity-values she says are critical for both personal well-being and long-term career growth.

“Success isn't just a title or a number on a paycheck,” Nicodemus said.“It's living in alignment with your values while making progress toward your goals. That means professional fulfillment should not come at the expense of your health, relationships, or integrity.”

According to the American Institute of Stress, 83% of U.S. workers experience work-related stress, and nearly half say they need help learning how to manage it. Nicodemus says these statistics are a sign that workers need to reclaim their boundaries.

Nicodemus also emphasizes the importance of kindness in business.“Being kind doesn't mean avoiding hard conversations,” she noted.“It means treating people with respect, even in tough situations. That builds trust, and trust lasts longer than any single deal.”

Nicodemus encourages professionals to take practical steps toward sustainable success:



Audit your weekly schedule and set non-negotiable personal time.

Keep a“success log” of challenges you've overcome to build confidence.

Practice active listening in every conversation to truly understand needs. Align financial goals with personal values to guide career decisions.



“Confidence comes from doing,” Nicodemus said.“Every small step you take toward balance and integrity is a step toward real success.”

About Kristie Nicodemus

Kristie Nicodemus is a Senior Business Development Advisor at Mercer in Atlanta, Georgia, with more than 20 years of experience in health benefits and wellness consulting. She is recognized for her expertise in building client relationships, developing strategic benefits solutions, and promoting work-life balance in the workplace. A Virginia Commonwealth University graduate, she has been named a NAIFA Top Benefit Advisor and one of the NAIFA Top Women Advisors of Atlanta. Outside of work, she is active in her community and volunteers with local organizations supporting families in need.