Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 28

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram

"People keep turning to doctors for help. As of now, 28 people have been injured," he said.

Earlier reports confirmed that one person was killed in the attack.

Among the injured, nine sustained minor injuries, 14 are in moderate condition, and one man remains in critical condition.