Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 28

Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 28


2025-08-30 06:04:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"People keep turning to doctors for help. As of now, 28 people have been injured," he said.

Earlier reports confirmed that one person was killed in the attack.

Read also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: One killed, number of injured rises to 22

Among the injured, nine sustained minor injuries, 14 are in moderate condition, and one man remains in critical condition.

MENAFN30082025000193011044ID1109996256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search