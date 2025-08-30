Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Tokayev Arrives In China's Tianjin For SCO Summit

2025-08-30 06:03:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 30. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet up at the Inbinguan State Residence, where they will go over the prospects for boosting the comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

The preeminent global convergence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is slated to transpire in Tianjin, China, from August 31 through September 1. During the 25th convening of the Council of Heads of SCO member states in Tianjin, it is anticipated that dignitaries from over 20 nations and executives from 10 international entities will be in attendance.

