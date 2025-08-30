Geneva plastics pollution faces stalling, deep divisions
(MENAFN) Global hopes for a breakthrough on plastic pollution dimmed as the recent UN-led negotiations in Geneva concluded without a deal. Delegates from 179 countries and nearly 2,000 participants gathered over ten days to draft the world’s first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, but the discussions ended in a stalemate.
Despite the apparent failure, scientists and environmental campaigners present at the talks emphasize that the outcome is not final. They note that although the negotiations were blocked by deep disagreements and resistance from powerful nations defending fossil fuel and petrochemical interests, the process could still lead to a treaty in the future.
From the outset, the Geneva talks faced significant political and commercial obstacles.
“Rather than moving toward real solutions, the negotiations were hijacked by industry interests determined to protect business as usual,” Graham Forbes, head of Greenpeace’s delegation, said. He criticized petrochemical-producing countries for prioritizing profits while the global population bears the consequences of plastic pollution. “It was a betrayal of billions of people” living with the environmental and health impacts of plastic waste, Forbes added.
“It largely failed because countries that are profiting from either the extraction of petrochemicals or the production of plastics are basically drawing a line in the sand,” said Susanne Brander, associate professor at Oregon State University.
