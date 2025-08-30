Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Africa-Asia Global Investment Summit At India International Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2025: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a globally renowned media personality and cultural ambassador, inaugurated the Africa-Asia Global Investment Summit held at the prestigious India International Centre, New Delhi. He also delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the crucial role of art and culture in building bridges between nations and fostering global business cooperation.
“Art and culture have the power to unite the world - and where unity thrives, business naturally follows,” said Dr. Marwah, addressing a distinguished gathering of diplomats, business leaders, and development experts from African and Asian countries.
Dr. Marwah, who also serves as the Chair of multiple bilateral forums initiated by various embassies and high commissions in association with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), highlighted ICMEI's continued efforts to strengthen ties between India and the nations of Africa and Asia. These forums have become vital platforms for cultural exchange, people-to-people contact, and collaborative business opportunities.
He shared that the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) has been a frontrunner in cultural cooperation, having declared 196 scholarships for deserving students from these countries. In addition, platforms like Radio Noida, Radio Raipur, and Radio Mumbai have provided a voice to partner nations to showcase their rich cultural heritage. MSTV, the OTT platform; Asian Academy of Arts; and Asian Event Management are further contributing to cultural understanding and laying the groundwork for long-term economic engagement.
In recognition of his tireless efforts and exceptional contribution to cultural diplomacy and international cooperation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored by the organizers of the summit.
The event marked another significant milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between Africa and Asia through the medium of culture, education, and entrepreneurship.
