Uzbekistan Revises Its Tariffs For Foreign Heavy Trucks

2025-08-30 05:05:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 30. New tariffs for foreign heavy and oversized trucks have come into effect in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice.

The fee for each kilometer will now be calculated based on how much the vehicle's weight exceeds the permitted limit.

Charges will range from 0.08 percent to 4.22 percent of the basic calculation value (BRV) per kilometer - from $0.027 to $1.4.

The payment procedure for reviewing applications, coordinating routes and issuing permits through the automated“License” system has also been revised. For the first 100 kilometers, carriers will be charged 54 percent of the BRV ($17.9), with an additional 0.24 percent of the BRV ($0.08) applied for each subsequent kilometer.

Previously, fixed rates in US dollars were applied: $25 for the first 100 kilometers and $0.11 for each subsequent kilometer.

