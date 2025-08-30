NSATU Deputy Commander: Strong Ukrainian Armed Forces - Best Security Guarantee For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Major General Mike Keller, NSATU Deputy Commander, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Obviously, the biggest security guarantee for Ukraine is the credible and strong Ukrainian Armed Forces. And this is the overarching goal regardless of the additional security guarantees that are being currently discussed. And in order to achieve a very strong and capable Ukrainian deterrent force, the biggest task for our future development is to bring together the capability coalitions, to work together with them toward the future capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Keller said.

He identified the current variety of systems being supplied to Ukraine as a major challenge, calling it“a nightmare in terms of sustainment with spare parts, with ammunition”.

“That's quite a challenge. And this is something where we see, together with our Ukrainian partners, the need to streamline all the capabilities so the Ukrainian forces decide on their future layout, how they see their future structure. We support them, of course, in these considerations,” Keller emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, NSATU is working to improve the predictability of military supplies, enabling Ukrainian commanders to better plan future operations.