Türkiye Marks 103rd Anniversary of Victory Day
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey commemorated the 103rd anniversary of its August 30 Victory Day, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscoring the significance of the day as a symbol of the nation's commitment to freedom, resilience, and lasting sovereignty.
"As a nation, we are experiencing the joy of reliving the pride and enthusiasm of August 30 Victory Day, one of the significant milestones and golden moments in our history," Erdogan expressed in a statement.
"This magnificent day is one of the most powerful representations of the unparalleled determination, unshakable belief, and heroism displayed by the Turkish people in their quest for freedom and the future," he continued.
Erdogan noted that the “Great Victory,” which was achieved through the patriotism of the military and the resolve of the people, “shattered the chains of oppression,” established the Republic, and serves as a symbol of the nation’s revival, its struggle for "existence," and "eternal freedom."
"This is such a monumental victory that it not only brought hope to the Turkish people but also to other oppressed nations, becoming a symbol of the pursuit of independence," he added.
The president highlighted that this triumph demonstrated to the world that the Turkish people “can never be subdued, will never accept subjugation, nor will they ever compromise their sovereignty.”
Erdogan emphasized that the Great Victory is not merely a historical remembrance, but “a beacon guiding the future” of the nation.
