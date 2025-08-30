Kuwait Stands Out Among Nations Seeking To Empower Youth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Shahad Kamal
KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait stands out among nations seeking to empower youth, adopting a national vision that places the juniors at the heart of sustainable development and arming them with the tools to shape the future.
The State of Kuwait, since the launch of New Kuwait 2035 strategy, has increasingly shown interest in empowering youth as the ideal path for attaining progress. The relevant strategy envisions overhauling education, encouraging innovation, creating a supportive economic environment for startups, and broadening engagement in cultural and political activities.
Its relevant plan focuses on involving national institutions in this approach, namely those engaged in culture, arts and social empowerment, thus assembling the efforts to build a more enlightened and productive society.
In line with these objectives, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), since its inception in 1973, has been playing a leading role in instilling cultural values and national identity in the youth consciousness.
The NCCAL regularly organizes major workshops and activities such as Al-Qurain Cultural Festival, Kuwait International Book Fair, the Arab Theater for Youth, and Saif Cultural Festival as platforms for youngsters to partake as artists, writers and organizers.
The NCCAL Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said in remarks to KUNA that the council places juniors' issues on top of its priorities because they constitute the fundamental basis of Kuwait's future, noting that investing in them is an investment in the homeland's progress and development.
The council has worked out plenty of activities for this segment in artistic and cultural spheres, such as holding courses, voluntary programs and other activities that sharpen their skills and increase their employment chances.
He indicated initiatives that had been launched to support talented juniors in theater, fine arts, writing and publishing, engaging them in local and international festivals in addition to partaking in exhibitions, editing cultural magazines or printing their literary works.
The council urges young citizens to partake in the issuance of "Arabi Al-Saghir," "Alam Al-Maarefah" and "Al-Thaqafa Al-Alamiyah" magazines. It also employs digital means in cultural activities in harmony with the new generation's interests.
One of the State's steps mirroring its concern in this respect was the 2015 formation of the Public Authority for Youth to guide juniors toward creativity and positive communal participation.
Nasser Al-Sheikh, the authority's Director General, said the authority is currently an effective national basis for empowering Kuwaiti youth and enhancing their engagement in various development realms.
The youth authority supervises nine centers that organize diverse programs and activities in arts, sports, business leadership, technology, voluntary action and incubates thousands of young nationals per year.
He added that the authority would receive from the Public Housing Authority seven youth centers between 2026 and 2027.
Currently, the authority is establishing specialized youth centers in the districts of Jaber Al-Ali, Sabah Al-Salem and Abdullah Al-Mubarak, in addition to the Kuwait Technological Center for Business Leadership in collaboration with Boeing Airlines in Mubarak Al-Abdullah.
Al-Sheikh revealed that the authority planned new projects and initiatives in the creative economy, digital arts, artificial intelligence, communal business leadership, in addition to expanding partnerships with national institutions and the private sector to boost professional and economic empowerment among Kuwaiti youth.
Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, inaugurated during the World Youth Day festival on August 12 the new strategy for the youth authority for the 2025-2030 period, with emphasis on priorities such as leadership, employment, business leadership, communal engagement, culture, innovation, creativity, health, prosperity, governance and enhancing resources. (end)
