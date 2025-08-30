Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
N. Korea Announces Memorial Street for Russia-Ukraine War Dead

N. Korea Announces Memorial Street for Russia-Ukraine War Dead


2025-08-30 05:01:40
(MENAFN) North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un revealed plans Saturday to construct a commemorative boulevard in Pyongyang dedicated to military personnel who perished during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to official state broadcasting.

The proposed thoroughfare, dubbed "Saebyol Street" (translating to "morning star"), will occupy space within the Taesong district, Kim declared during his second military honors ceremony this month recognizing troops who served in the ongoing war, media reported.

This announcement precedes Kim's scheduled departure for China, where he will participate Wednesday in a massive military demonstration marking the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion, appearing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The recognition event occurred approximately one week following the initial ceremony held in Pyongyang, during which Kim paid tribute to 101 military personnel killed in combat.

During Saturday's proceedings, Kim presented portraits of deceased soldiers, draped in North Korean national colors, to grieving relatives and participated in commemorative photography sessions.

"To all the bereaved families of the martyrs, I once again express my regret about having failed to save the precious lives of our officers and soldiers who fell on the battlegrounds on a foreign land, as I am anxious that I could not bring them alive back here," said Kim.

Intelligence assessments from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) disclosed to legislators in April indicated at least 600 North Korean forces had been eliminated while fighting alongside Russian units in Ukraine. The agency estimated Pyongyang likely sustained over 4,700 total casualties since deploying troops to the battlefield.

North Korea and Russia formalized a comprehensive strategic alliance last year, establishing reciprocal military assistance commitments should either nation face third-party aggression.

MENAFN30082025000045017169ID1109996101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search