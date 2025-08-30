Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM, Highlights Natural Relief For Cats: How Canned Pumpkin Helps Manage Hairballs

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Cats are meticulous self-groomers, and while their cleanliness is admirable, it often comes with a hidden challenge: hairballs. For pet owners, these unpleasant episodes of gagging, vomiting, or decreased appetite can be worrying. According to Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM, a General Practice Small Animal Veterinarian with more than twenty-four years of experience, there is a natural, safe, and effective solution available right in the kitchen pantry: plain canned pumpkin.

Hairballs are more than just an inconvenience, explains Dr. Aversa. They can cause discomfort, nausea, and even impact a cat's appetite and energy levels. In some cases, frequent hairballs may also point to more serious digestive issues.

Understanding Hairballs

When cats lick their fur, they inevitably ingest loose hairs. Normally, most of these hairs pass harmlessly through the digestive tract. But sometimes they accumulate in the stomach, forming what veterinarians call a trichobezoar, or hairball. Symptoms can include:



Discomfort or nausea, often shown by lip-licking or restlessness



Decreased appetite, as the stomach feels unnaturally full

Coughing, gagging, or vomiting, as the cat attempts to expel the mass



While occasional hairballs are considered normal, frequent occurrences can affect a cat's quality of life and may require veterinary evaluation.

The Role of Canned Pumpkin

Dr. Aversa and many veterinarians recommend plain, unsweetened canned pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, as a simple, natural way to help cats pass hair more easily through their digestive systems.

The benefits of pumpkin come primarily from its fiber and moisture content:



Soluble fiber helps regulate digestion and adds bulk, preventing fur from clumping in the stomach



Moisture content, pumpkin is nearly 90 percent water, keeps the digestive tract hydrated and supports smooth passage

Pumpkin is also gentle on the stomach and unlikely to cause harm when given in appropriate amounts



How to use it:



Dosage: About 1⁄2 to 1 teaspoon for small cats, up to 1–2 teaspoons for larger cats, a few times per week



Mixing: Most owners blend pumpkin into their cat's wet food; some cats even enjoy it plain

Frequency: Occasional use works well, though for cats prone to hairballs, regular supplementation during heavy shedding seasons may help



Important notes:



Only give plain pumpkin and avoid products with sugar, spices, or additives



If a cat refuses pumpkin, alternatives like pureed squash or psyllium husk under veterinary supervision may work

Frequent or severe hairballs should never be ignored, as they may signal gastrointestinal disease



Other Hairball Management Tips

Dr. Aversa stresses that pumpkin works best as part of a comprehensive approach to feline care. Pet owners should also consider:



Regular brushing to reduce loose hair ingestion



Specialized hairball-control diets rich in fiber

Natural lubricant gels or pastes to help hair move through the digestive tract



Pumpkin is safe, natural, and effective, but it is not a cure-all, Dr. Aversa advises. Pairing it with grooming and a balanced diet gives cats the best chance of avoiding hairball-related discomfort.

A Veterinarian Rooted in Compassion

Dr. Aversa's insights reflect more than two decades of hands-on experience and a lifelong devotion to animal welfare. A graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, his practice has always been guided by compassion and ethical care.

His veterinary journey has included remarkable acts of empathy, from rescuing a horse named Gulliver from slaughter to sparing a pig named Emma and finding her sanctuary in Michigan. He has donated his expertise to a canine sanctuary for senior dogs and maintains a special fondness for older animals.

Whether it is saving a life in surgery, advising on a simple dietary adjustment, or nursing a rescue animal back to health, the goal is the same, says Dr. Aversa. It is about serving animals and honoring the bond they share with the people who love them.

About Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM

Dr. Eugene Aversa is a General Practice Small Animal Veterinarian with twenty-four years of clinical experience. He is known for his expertise in conventional medicine, as well as his commitment to compassionate, ethical care. His philosophy emphasizes thorough case management, clear communication with clients, and always putting the needs of animals first.

