J-K Triple Disaster: High Alert In Ramban, 7 Of Family Feared Dead In Reasi Amid Cloudburst, Flashfloods, Landslides

MENAFN - Live Mint) Four people died and a person was reported missing after heavy rains and flashfloods lashed Rajgarh area of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early on Saturday morning, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

“Three people [including two woman] have died due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Rajgarh area of Ramban. Two people are reported missing, and a rescue operation is going on,” the district administration said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban , Mohammad Alyas Khan was personally overseeing the ongoing rescue and relief operations, with the district administration maintaining a high level of alertness.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said in a post on X that he spoke to District Collector Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan. “Cloudburst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons.”

“The fifth one is missing and the search is going on. Meanwhile, there is no injured. Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance being provided. I am in constant touch,” he said.

Meanwhile, flashfloods and landslides hit Badr village of Mahore area of Reasi.

"Seven members of a family are feared dead after a landslide flattened their house in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday," officials told news agency PTI.

Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide.“A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family,” they said.

According to officials, the owner of the house, Nazir Ahmad, his wife and five minor sons are missing and are feared dead.

The Office of J&K L-G said, "Anguished by the cloudburst & rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is currently closed due to multiple damages caused by landslides and falling rocks resulting from heavy rainfall.

Sub Inspector (SO Traffic) Maqbool Hussain said,“All vehicles coming from the Mughal Road are subject to a cut-off time as per the advisory. We haven't allowed any vehicles to pass after 2:30 pm.”

"Passenger vehicles have been instructed to go to the bus stand for accommodation and food. Trucks and small vehicles are being stopped here...," he said.

The official added that action will be taken as soon as the weather improves or the road advisory is lifted.

“Until then, we urge people to follow the advisory. Do not act according to your own wishes, as the weather is still poor right now. Mughal Road can also be closed at any time,” he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir from August 30 to September 2, while light to moderate rainfall is predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand during the next four days.