Allu Arjun's Grandmother Passes Away, Chiranjeevi Pens Heartfelt Tribute
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnammai, passed away on Saturday. She was the wife of the late Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. Megastar Chiranjeevi paid an emotional tribute to Allu Kanakaratnammai, who is also his mother-in-law. Taking to his X handle, actor Chiranjeevi expressed grief over the heartbreaking loss of Allu Kanakaratnammai. He called his mother-in-law an "inspirational" woman who taught "love, courage and life values" to his family. He wrote, "The demise of Kanakaratnammai Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."
మా అత్తయ్య గారు.. కీ.శే అల్లు రామలింగయ్య గారి సతీమణి కనకరత్నమ్మ గారు శివైక్యం చెందటం ఎంతో బాధాకరం.మా కుటుంబాలకు ఆమె చూపిన ప్రేమ, ధైర్యం, జీవిత విలువలు ఎప్పటికీ మాకు ఆదర్శం. వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.ఓం శాంతిః 🙏- Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 30, 2025
Allu Kanakaratnammai is the grandmother of actor Allu Arjun and the mother of producer Allu Aravind. The actor Allu Arjun has reportedly reached his residence to pay his respects to his grandmother before her final rites. Ram Charan, son of Chiranjeevi, is also expected to reach Hyderabad for the final rites of Allu Kanakaratnammai final rites are expected to be held today. (ANI)
