Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Extends Support To Victims' Kin, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Aid
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4. The incident, which claimed eleven lives, left the entire cricketing fraternity and RCB fans across the country in shock. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the franchise expressed grief over the loss and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative,“RCB CARES.”
"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read.
RCB further stated that the Rs 25 lakh aid is not just financial support, but also a "promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care" for the affected families.
"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care. This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," the franchise added.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@royalchallengers)
The franchise mentioned that more details about "RCB CARES" will be shared soon.
On June 4, 11 people died and over 50 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a massive crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrating their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy win.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment