(PHOTOS) Tamannaah Bhatia Serves Fashion Goals In Polka Dot Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a retro-glam Norma Kamali fishtail gown at the Do You Wanna Partner trailer launch

At the trailer launch of her upcoming Amazon Prime series Do You Wanna Partner, Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in a bold cross-halter fishtail gown designed by celebrated American designer Norma Kamali.

The striking gown featured paint-dot detailing - a signature element of the label - which lent a playful charm to the glamorous silhouette. Styled by Shaleena Nathani and Samridhi Jain, the outfit's figure-enhancing design accentuated Tamannaah's curves perfectly. The dramatic criss-cross halter neckline, open-front cut, and fishtail hem together infused the look with allure and sparkle.

Tamannaah shared a carousel of photos captured by Ajay Kadam, along with a video from the launch event showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses. In her caption, she expressed excitement about the show's release, inviting her followers to watch it and noting that the trailer had officially dropped, while reminding them that the series premieres on September 12 on Prime Video.

Adding to the retro charm was her makeup, created by celebrity artist Elton J Fernandez. With softly blushed cheeks, a glossy lip, and the classic winged eyeliner, her look struck the perfect balance between vintage and modern glam. The glowing, natural finish highlighted her radiant skin and served as inspiration for day-to-night makeup styles. Hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale complemented the overall look by giving Tamannaah voluminous, softly textured waves, which added a playful, flirty vibe.

For accessories, Tamannaah opted for statement pieces that elevated her glamorous appearance.

From embellished earrings and contemporary rings to a bold bracelet-style gold watch, each element added a touch of sophistication and sparkle.

The trailer launch was a star-studded affair, with Diana Penty, Karan Johar, Nakul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Rannvijay Singha, Sufi Motiwala, Collin DCunha, and Archit Kumar also marking their presence