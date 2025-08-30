Curbstand Expands Into Beverly Hills New Valet Parking Operations At The Maybourne, Bacari, Wally's, And Cavcas

Curbstand Logo

Curbstand has expanded its valet parking operations into Beverly Hills with new locations at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Bacari, Wally's, and Cavcas.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curbstand, a Los Angeles-based valet parking and parking management company, has expanded its operations into Beverly Hills with new locations at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Bacari, Wally's, and Cavcas.This expansion strengthens Curbstand's presence in high-demand hospitality and dining destinations, adding to its portfolio of hotel, residential, and entertainment venue partnerships across the Los Angeles area.New Beverly Hills Locations:.The Maybourne Beverly Hills.Bacari Beverly Hills.Wally's Beverly Hills.Cavcas Beverly HillsCurbstand has streamlined all valet operations at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, ensuring a more efficient service for hotel guests. As part of this integration, the hotel also features Curbwash, Curbstand's new eco-friendly steam car wash service , available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This addition provides extra convenience for residents and visitors, allowing vehicles to be detailed while parked.Curbstand's entry into Beverly Hills reflects the company's ongoing growth strategy, focusing on premium neighborhoods and venues where valet services are in steady demand. By partnering with well-known restaurants and hotels, Curbstand provides reliable service for both local residents and visitors, while creating opportunities to increase revenue through hospitality parking and integrated car wash services.About CurbstandCurbstand is a valet and parking management company operating in Los Angeles, serving hotels, residential properties, dining venues, and commercial locations. The company offers daily valet services, event parking, monthly parking , and integrated add-on services such as Curbwash, its eco-friendly steam car wash program.

