Latest Data Published By Claimnotify Confirms Billions In Unclaimed Assets Across California Counties

Los Angeles County holds more than $2.5 billion in unclaimed assets, Orange County over $700 million, according to ClaimNotify data.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Billions of dollars in unclaimed assets remain in state custody across California counties, according to the latest data compiled and published by ClaimNotify . The figures confirm that Los Angeles County alone accounts for more than $2.5 billion in assets, while Orange County holds over $700 million. Dozens of other counties report significant balances as well, bringing the statewide total into the billions.
What Are Unclaimed Assets?
Unclaimed assets refer to financial accounts or personal property that has been inactive for an extended period, where the rightful owner cannot be contacted. These can include:
Dormant checking and savings accounts
Uncashed paychecks and vendor checks
Stocks, bonds, and dividends
Life insurance policies and annuities
Safe deposit box contents
When these assets remain untouched and institutions cannot locate the owner, they are legally transferred to the State Controller's Office, which holds them until valid claims are filed.
Barriers to Recovery
While the assets are real and available, the process of claiming them has often been described as complicated. Residents must search state databases, provide proof of ownership, and submit forms that can involve additional documentation. Until recently, the process was largely paper-based, leaving many Californians unaware that money in their name was even available.
“Awareness is the first step, but clarity is equally important,” said a ClaimNotify spokesperson.“When residents hear that billions of dollars are sitting unclaimed, the immediate question is: Could any of this belong to me? ClaimNotify exists to provide plain-language answers and clear guidance.”
County-Level Scale
The newly released county-level totals illustrate just how widespread the issue is.
Los Angeles County: Over $2.5 billion in unclaimed assets
Orange County: More than $700 million
Other counties: Tens of millions each, demonstrating the statewide nature of unclaimed funds
Even smaller counties report sizable sums, reflecting the reality that unclaimed property affects Californians in every region, regardless of population size.
Broader Economic Impact
Beyond individual households, the release of unclaimed assets into circulation has measurable effects on local economies. Recovered funds are often used to pay rent, cover tuition, settle medical bills, or support small businesses. Consumer advocates note that returning billions in dormant funds to Californians provides both immediate relief to families and broader benefits to community stability.
“Every unclaimed dollar represents an individual or family that could benefit,” the ClaimNotify spokesperson added.“From forgotten paychecks to life insurance policies, these assets are more than numbers on a report - they can make a real difference once recovered.”
Legal Updates and Next Steps
California's Unclaimed Property Law has been expanded under Senate Bill 822, which takes effect September 4, 2025. The law broadens the scope of what qualifies as unclaimed property, including certain digital financial assets such as online payment accounts. It also simplifies portions of the filing process by allowing online submissions.
Advocates expect a surge in claims once the law takes effect, but caution that claimants should carefully follow guidelines to avoid errors or delays. ClaimNotify is monitoring these changes closely and continues to issue bulletins to ensure Californians remain informed.
ClaimNotify's Role
ClaimNotify functions as a centralized public resource, offering:
Step-by-step instructions on how to file claims
County-level data and updates
Educational resources on how assets become unclaimed
Alerts about new legislation, reporting deadlines, and large disclosures
By consolidating information, the platform reduces confusion and makes it easier for Californians to understand their eligibility.
Conclusion
The billions in unclaimed assets across California counties represent both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge lies in making residents aware and guiding them through the process; the opportunity is the potential relief and economic benefit once assets are returned.
“California families deserve access to their rightful funds,” the ClaimNotify spokesperson said.“By continuing to publish the latest data and guidance, we hope to bridge the gap between what sits unclaimed and the people it belongs to.”
