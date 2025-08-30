Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Court Rules Many Of Trump's Global Tariffs Are Illegal


2025-08-30 04:15:18
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A US appeals court has ruled that most tariffs issued by US President Donald Trump are illegal, setting up a potential legal showdown that could upend his foreign policy agenda.

The ruling affects Trump's“reciprocal” tariffs, imposed on most countries around the world, as well as other tariffs slapped on China, Mexico and Canada.

In a 7-4 decision, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Trump's argument that the tariffs were permitted under an emergency economic powers act, calling them“invalid as contrary to law”.

The ruling will not take effect until 14 October to give the administration time to ask the Supreme Court to take up the case.

Trump criticised the appeals court and its ruling on Truth Social, saying:“If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America.”

“Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end,” he wrote.

“If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

Trump had justified the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which gives the president the power to act against“unusual and extraordinary” threats.

Trump has declared a national emergency on trade, arguing that a trade imbalance is harmful to US national security. But the court ruled that imposing tariffs is not within the president's mandate, and that setting levies is“a core Congressional power”. (BBC)

The post US court rules many of Trump's global tariffs are illegal appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN30082025000190011042ID1109995960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search