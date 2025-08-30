Palestinian Presidency Condemns U.S. Decision To Deny Visas For U.N. General Assembly

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH / PNN /

The Palestinian presidency on Saturday expressed deep regret and astonishment over the U.S. State Department's decision to deny visas for the Palestinian delegation scheduled to attend next month's U.N. General Assembly in New York.

In a statement, the presidency said the decision violates international law and the U.N.“Headquarters Agreement,” noting that the State of Palestine holds observer status at the United Nations.

The presidency called on the U.S. administration to reconsider and reverse its decision, stressing that denying visas to the Palestinian delegation undermines participation in the annual assembly.

It reaffirmed its commitment to international law, U.N. resolutions and all obligations toward peace, as outlined in President Mahmoud Abbas's message to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.