Tribute To MK Chandrasekhar: Life And Legacy Of The Late Air Commodore, Father Of Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IN PICS)

Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar, father of BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, passed away at 92 in Bengaluru. A decorated air warrior, he flew Dakotas in key wars, inspired his family, and shaped memorials to honour India's soldiers.

Air Commodore Mangatil Karakad Chandrasekhar, a veteran of the Indian Air Force and father of BJP Kerala State President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday night. He was 92. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital when he breathed his last. Chandrasekhar belonged to the Mangatil family of Desamangalam in Thrissur, Kerala.

M.K. Chandrasekhar joined the Indian Air Force in 1954 as part of the 63rd course. He went on to serve the nation for over three decades, retiring as Air Commodore in 1986. During the 1962 India-China war, as a Flight Lieutenant, he flew Dakota aircraft to airlift undertrained and underacclimatized troops to advance landing grounds. For his distinguished service, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

He also played an important role in the 1947-48 operations in Kashmir, where Dakota aircraft became vital in defending the Valley. His service continued through the wars with Pakistan and during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, where he once again flew Dakotas in critical missions.

Key highlights:

Full Name: Mangatil Karakad Chandrasekhar

Date of Commission: 17 July 1954 (63rd Course, IAF)

Date of Retirement: 25 December 1986

Instructor Qualification: A1 Instructor Rating

Career Progression (Promotions)

Pilot Officer / Flying Officer: 17 July 1955

Flight Lieutenant: 17 July 1959

Squadron Leader: 17 July 1965

Wing Commander: 1 April 1974

Group Captain (Acting): 20 June 1977

Group Captain (Substantive): 1 April 1978

Air Commodore (Acting): 5 January 1981

Air Commodore (Substantive): 1 June 1982

Important Postings & Appointments

1966-1968: Squadron Leader, Air Force Training Team, NDA (Khadakvasla) – Officer in Charge

1970: Flight Commander, No.43 Squadron (Jorhat)

1971-1972: Commanding Officer, No.1 Target Towing Unit (Cochin)

1972-1973: Station Commander, 21 Wing (Leh)

1973-1975: Chief Instructor (Flying), Transport Training Wing (Yelahanka)

1977-1981: Commanding Officer, Aircrew Examination Board (Hindon)

1984-1985: Air Officer Commanding, AFS Tambaram (Chennai)

1985-1987: Air Officer Commanding, 10 Wing (Jorhat)

Flew Dakota DC-3 aircraft during:

1947-48 Kashmir Operations (airlifting troops & supplies)

1962 India-China War (ALGs troop airlifts, critical missions)

India-Pakistan Wars (1965, 1971) - active flying and training roles

1971 Bangladesh Liberation War - transport operations

Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM): 26 January 1964 (as Flight Lieutenant)

For exceptional dedication during training and missions in the 1962 war, including troop airlifts by day and night under high risk.

Vayu Sena Medal (VM): 26 January 1970 (as Squadron Leader)

For over 800 hours of operational flying, high-standard training of pilots, professional skill, and initiative.

Instructor Rating: A1 (highest level)

Courses Attended:



6 LDMC (Wg Cdr) – 30 June 1976 22 NDC (Air Cmde) – 1 December 1982

Badges: Highest instrument rating, qualified flying instructor

Air Commodore M.K. Chandrasekhar was a highly decorated IAF transport pilot and instructor with over three decades of service. He played a critical role in multiple wars, flew Dakotas in some of India's most defining battles, and held key command and instructional posts. He was twice decorated with the VSM and VM, making him one of the most respected officers of his generation.

Air Commodore Chandrasekhar spent his later years in Bengaluru after retirement. He is survived by his wife Anandhavalli of Kondayoor, Thrissur, his son Rajeev Chandrasekhar, daughter Dr. Daya Menon who lives in the USA, and his daughters-in-law Anju Chandrasekhar and Anil Menon (USA).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while sharing the news of his father's passing on X, said:

“Every step of my life has been inspired by him and his love. He was an air warrior, patriot, gentleman, but most of all a great father and guide to me and a grandfather to my children.”

'Blue skies and tailwinds': His words for MK Chandrasekhar aptly sum up the IAF veteran's legacy.

One of the proudest acts of tribute by Rajeev Chandrasekhar was fulfilling his father's wish to bring back the Dakota aircraft to India. He purchased a Dakota DC-3 from Ireland and in 2018 gifted it to the Indian Air Force. The aircraft was restored and named“Parashurama” in honour of his father and other veterans who flew it.

Air Commodore Chandrasekhar also played a key role in the creation of a 75-foot-high, 700-tonne Veeragallu (war memorial stone) at the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru. The memorial was unveiled on Kargil Vijay Diwas and stands as a tribute to all martyrs. The site, which features engraved names of fallen soldiers, a national flag, and an underground museum, was shaped with Chandrasekhar's guidance and vision. He had hoped it would serve as a place of respect for martyrs, inspiration for youth, and comfort for families of soldiers.

For Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the nation, MK Chandrasekhar's life and service have always been a guiding light.“His life and service has always been my beacon of inspiration,” Rajeev wrote on X. The late Air Commodore's journey, from flying Dakotas in war to shaping memorials in peace, remains a symbol of dedication, patriotism, and humility.