Flashfloods, Cloudbursts, Heavy Rains Throw Life Out Of Gear In Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cloudburst and flash floods in recent days have wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A tragedy happened in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after a cloudburst on August 30. According to PTI report, three people died while two others went missing on Saturday.
Jammu and Kashmir
- After recent record rain in Jammu and Kashmir that left over 110 persons dead and 32 others missing, flash floods occurred in the mountainous regions of Rajgarh due to the cloudburst. This incident comes at the heels of cloudburst in Chisoti, flash floods in Kathua and landslide on the Vaishno Devi route in Reasi district.
- “Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods ,” PTI quoted officials as saying. Following devastating landslides, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for traffic movement on Friday for the fourth consecutive day.
Also Read | Uttarakhand cloudburst: 4 killed, many families trapped | What we know so far Uttarakhand
- On Friday, six people were reported dead and 11 missing after heavy rains and a series of cloudbursts threw life out of gear in various districts of Uttarakhand. Cloudbursts in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts triggered landslides that damaged houses and left people buried under the debris. Instructing Disaster Management Secretary and district magistrates to carry out swift relief and rescue operations, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday took to X to assert that the state government is committed to conducting swift relief and rescue operations in the event of a disaster and ensuring the safety of every citizen. Pushkar Singh Dhami said,“In the meeting related to disaster management, instructions were given to the officials to conduct relief and rescue operations at a war footing in the areas affected by heavy rainfall." He added, "In pursuance of these instructions, swift action was taken by the administration in the Nanda Nagar area of Chamoli district even before the landslide occurred, and approximately 15-20 families were safely relocated to a secure place.” It is important to note that the swollen Mandakini River is overflowing and its rising water level dangerously impacted people living in the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys. Worsening the already dire situation, a cloudburst in the Vasu Kedar area had added to the mounting crisis from the natural calamity.
- Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district was badly affected due to the flash floods triggered by the heavy rains as around ten people, including those stranded at Manimahesh trek, were reported dead in landslides, stoning or drowning since August 24. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday reviewed the disaster situation in five districts, namely Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Mandi, for which he conducted a video conference.
- Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmour districts face moderate to high flash flood risk amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) alert for heavy rains. Indian National Satellite-3D Repeat (INSAT 3DR) Infra-red imagery indicates presence of intense to very intense convection over West Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Uttarakhand's Almora, Bageswar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri Garwal, Nainital, Tehri Garwal, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts also face moderate to high flash flood risk till 11:20 AM on Saturday, IMD said.
