India's Defiant Stand In Trump's Tariff War: 'We Will Never Bow Down Nor Ever Appear Weak'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India will not“bow down” but will instead concentrate on expanding into new markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in his first public response to the steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, AFP reported.

The 50-percent duties , which came into effect this week, target a wide range of Indian imports and were introduced by Washington in response to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, part of the U.S. strategy to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Also Read: Trump tariffs on India explained: How serious a threat are they to the Indian economy, stock market?

Since returning to the White House this year, U.S. President Donald Trump has used tariffs as a broad policy weapon, significantly disrupting global trade flows.

“If somebody wants to have a good free tarde agreement, we will always be ready. But if somebody discriminates...We will never bow down, nor will we ever be weak. Together, we will keep moving forward,” he said at an industry event, as reported by PTI.

The imposition of this high duty is seen as a pressure tactic by America on India to accept its demands in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The US is seeking greater market access in politically sensitive agri and dairy sectors.

India has condemned the newly imposed U.S. tariffs as unfair and unjustified, asserting that the government will not compromise the interests of its farmers and livestock sector.

Goyal emphasised ongoing efforts to diversify exports and expressed confidence that India's export performance will surpass the record set in 2024–25, when goods and services exports reached an all-time high of USD 825 billion.

Goyal also noted that India's share in global trade remains relatively small, and therefore, there is“no need to fear.” He pointed out that the country has successfully navigated major challenges in the past, including the COVID-19 pandemic and nuclear-related sanctions.

Also Read: Despite Trump tariffs, India likely to become world's second-largest economy by 2038, says E

In the global trade market, India's share is low and hence, "there is no need to fear", the minister said, adding the country has successfully managed the Covid pandemic and nuclear sanctions.

About the proposed free trade agreement, the minister said,“We are talking to the US for a BTA. We have a plan to complete the first phase of the BTA by fall (Oct-Nov) of this year.”

India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed. After 50 per cent duty was imposed, the US team deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled for August 25.

So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies)