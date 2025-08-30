UAE Residents Plan Final Summer Escape On Long Weekend Slight Rise In Airfares

As the UAE marks the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday on Friday September 5, residents are preparing for one last holiday before the winter season begins. With Saturday and Sunday already part of the weekend, the three-day break has become the perfect chance for people to make a quick escape.

Travel agencies said that they are witnessing strong demand, especially from bachelors and newlyweds who stayed back during the summer while families travelled abroad. Many companies in the UAE encourage single employees to balance their leaves by working through the peak vacation season, and this surprise long weekend has created a window for them.

“This long weekend has come as a blessing for many bachelors and couples who didn't travel in July or August,” said Pavan Poojary, a travel consultant at Luxury Travels.“They are eager to travel even if it is just for a few days. Most want to escape the heat and enjoy destinations that are just a few hours away.”

He also mentioned that eager travelers had saved money during the peak summer months by not spending at malls or eating outside.“With this saved money, the priority for them is to take a quick quality time with loved ones,” said Poojary.

Popular choices include Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia, while couples with no children are opting for the Maldives and Sri Lanka for their beaches and good weather.“These countries are preferred not just for their climate, but also because the flight duration is short and there's no jet lag. People want to maximise their holiday without wasting time in transit,” added Poojary.

Travel experts said that while families already took vacations during school breaks, the demand now is from a younger crowd. Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Travels, said that they are are seeing a surge in newlyweds and young couples booking packages to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Bachelors are choosing Baku, Tbilisi, and Almaty.”

Airfare sees slight uptick

According to a Khaleej Times analysis, airfares to popular destinations have slightly increased for the long weekend compared to the following week. Data from Skyscanner shows:



A direct flight from Dubai to Baku on September 4 costs Dh548, compared to Dh450 on September 11.

Flights to Tbilisi, Georgia are Dh615 on September 4, versus Dh520 the next Thursday.

To Kazakhstan, fares stand at Dh736 on September 4, dropping to Dh614 on September 11. A ticket to Maldives is Dh605 on September 4, compared to Dh498 the next week.

Travel consultants said these small fare hikes are common around public holidays when demand surges.

With September marking the transition from peak summer heat to cooler months, this long weekend is being seen as the final opportunity for a summer getaway.

“This is not just a holiday. For many, it's the closing chapter of their summer,” said Poojary.