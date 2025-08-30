Bruce Willis Now Lives In A Second Home For Dementia Care, Reveals Wife Emma Heming

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has opened up about the deeply challenging steps she's taken to support the actor as he battles dementia.

In a sit-down with Diane Sawyer that aired Tuesday night, Emma revealed that Willis, 70, is now living in a 'second home' close by, where he receives round-the-clock care.

Their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, continue to spend regular time with their father - often joining him for breakfast and dinner visits.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far,” Emma, 47, was quoted as saying in an ABC special.“But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters.”

“You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs,” Emma added.

Willis, who also shares daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore, was diagnosed in 2023 with frontotemporal dementia, a neurological disorder that primarily affects personality, behaviour, and language.“Bruce's brain is failing him,” Emma shared during the special interview.

“For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet. When the family would get together, he would just melt a little bit," she added.“It felt a little removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate."

The journey has not only altered their family life but also placed strain on her marriage. Emma admitted that there were times she confronted Willis about his sudden changes in behaviour, but he would often dismiss the concerns. It was only after the diagnosis that those moments began to make sense.

“I didn't understand what was happening,” Emma added.“I just thought: Can I remain in a marriage that doesn't feel like what we had? That doesn't feel like a marriage anymore?”

Emma - who has been married to the star since 2009 - spoke candidly about the emotional toll of caregiving, while also highlighting the resilience and love that continue to carry her family forward.

Her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, set to release on September 9, delves deeper into the realities of Willis' health and her own path as a caregiver navigating uncharted territory.