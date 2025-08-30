Video: Polish F-16 Jet Crashes Ahead Of Air Show, Pilot Dead
A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.
"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.Recommended For You
According to a statement from the Polish military, no one on the ground was injured in the crash.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Videos published by Polish media showed the aircraft performing an acrobatic manoeuvre before crashing onto the runway in a ball of fire.
The Radom air show, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Warsaw, is scheduled to take place this weekend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment