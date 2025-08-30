Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Polish F-16 Jet Crashes Ahead Of Air Show, Pilot Dead

Video: Polish F-16 Jet Crashes Ahead Of Air Show, Pilot Dead


2025-08-30 03:03:54
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.

Recommended For You

According to a statement from the Polish military, no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Videos published by Polish media showed the aircraft performing an acrobatic manoeuvre before crashing onto the runway in a ball of fire.

The Radom air show, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Warsaw, is scheduled to take place this weekend.

MENAFN30082025000049011007ID1109995747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search