Many Degree Colleges In J&K Headless

2025-08-30 03:02:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Government Degree College Frisal in Kulgam district has been functioning without a principal for several months. File photo

Srinagar- A large number of government degree colleges across Jammu and Kashmir have been headless, severely hampering academic and administrative functioning of these institutions.

Insiders said that the absence of principals and non-disbursal of salaries for the last three months have left staff members demoralized and developmental works stalled, particularly in newly established institutions.

According to details, nearly 45 degree colleges are currently without regular principals, being run on an additional charge basis from nearby institutions.

Worryingly around ten colleges are completely headless, with no DDO/ Principal to manage day-to-day affairs.

“This vacuum in leadership has badly impacted academic planning, admissions, examinations, and most importantly developmental works. In the absence of principals, key files remain unattended and approvals are delayed,” said an official from the Higher Education Department.

