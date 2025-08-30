110 Dead In Jammu Flood Horror Since Aug 14

Swollen Tawi River in Jammu. Photo Credits: Office Of CM J&K / X

Srinagar- Relentless rains over the past week have unleashed death and destruction across Jammu region, with flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts claiming dozens of lives and displacing thousands.

Multiple rescue and relief operations are underway in Jammu, Samba, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar districts, where rivers and nallahs have swollen beyond danger levels. Officials said more than 12,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations, while connectivity to at least 50 villages remains snapped.

On Thursday, four more people were swept away in flash floods in Jammu, taking the death toll in the region to at least 110 since August 14. Among the victims were an elderly man in Marh, a youth in Nagrota, and two others whose bodies were recovered from RS Pura and Bari Brahmana.

The worst tragedy struck on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Reasi district, where a massive landslide near Ardhkuwari buried scores of devotees on Tuesday afternoon. The toll from the incident has now climbed to 34 deaths, including 14 women, while at least 20 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Rescue teams are still clearing debris in the area.

In other incidents triggered by the incessant rains, four people were killed in Doda, while the body of a BSF jawan was recovered from Pragwal. Another unidentified body was found in Akhnoor, and an irrigation department employee was swept away in Lakhanpur, near the Punjab border.