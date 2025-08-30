The Day I Lost ₹500 Note In Kashmir
By Basarat Bashir
I woke on 24 July 2025 with a rush pressing against my chest. Morning light filtered through thin curtains, falling across stacks of files and a half-packed bag. I slipped a ₹500 note into my pocket, careful, deliberate, like tucking a small hope into a hidden corner. I was already late for the High Court. Breakfast was a luxury I could not afford.
Outside, Srinagar was stirring. Sumos rattled over potholes, street chai steamed from small stalls, faint prayers drifted from mosques, shopkeepers called to customers, and rickshaw horns buzzed.
The city moved like a persistent current. I had to swim upstream to keep pace.
From NIT Srinagar, I caught a Sumo to Exchange Road, paying the driver with coins and a twenty-rupee note. Crossing M.A. Road felt like steering through a river of people and parked cars. Every step required attention, every glance measured for safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment