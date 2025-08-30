Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Digital Shadows: The Rise Of Cyber Stalking In Kashmir

Digital Shadows: The Rise Of Cyber Stalking In Kashmir


2025-08-30 03:02:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

By Javid Ahmad Zargar

Hina, a 21-year-old college student in Srinagar, remembers the first time a stranger contacted her on social media.

It seemed harmless at first: an innocent friend request. Soon, messages arrived almost every hour, questions about her life, routines, and friends.

When she blocked him, new accounts appeared, sending doctored photographs, spreading rumours among her peers. Every notification made her heart race. The internet, once a place of connection, had become a cage.

Stories like Hina's are becoming common in Kashmir these days. Cyber stalking, the repeated use of digital platforms to harass, intimidate, or threaten, is rising as rapidly as internet adoption in the valley.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search