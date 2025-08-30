DYSS Hosts Provincial Level Girls Kabaddi Championship In Anantnag
Srinagar – The Department of Youth Services and Sports' Inter-District Provincial Level Kabaddi Tournament for All Age Groups Girls concluded on Thursday in Pahalgam, Anantnag.
The eight-day event witnessed a spirited display of grit, stamina and sporting excellence, bringing together the best kabaddi talent from across the Valley. Teams battled it out with great passion in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Pahalgam. Despite intermittent rains, the event was conducted flawlessly, a testament to the tireless efforts of the dedicated field staff.
In the U-14 Girls category, the team from Anantnag district emerged victorious, clinching the title, while Bandipora secured the runners-up position. The third place was secured by Budgam.
The U-17 Girls category also saw a dominant performance by Anantnag, who secured back-to-back glory by winning the title, with Bandipora finishing as the runners-up and Kupwara securing the third position.
The U-19 category witnessed a commanding performance by Bandipora, who lifted the title with a powerful display, while Pulwama finished as the runners-up and Srinagar secured the third place. The overall tournament highlighted the growing dominance of districts like Anantnag and Bandipora in the sport, with Bandipora qualifying for all three finals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment