DYSS Hosts Provincial Level Girls Kabaddi Championship In Anantnag

Srinagar – The Department of Youth Services and Sports' Inter-District Provincial Level Kabaddi Tournament for All Age Groups Girls concluded on Thursday in Pahalgam, Anantnag.

The eight-day event witnessed a spirited display of grit, stamina and sporting excellence, bringing together the best kabaddi talent from across the Valley. Teams battled it out with great passion in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Pahalgam. Despite intermittent rains, the event was conducted flawlessly, a testament to the tireless efforts of the dedicated field staff.

In the U-14 Girls category, the team from Anantnag district emerged victorious, clinching the title, while Bandipora secured the runners-up position. The third place was secured by Budgam.

The U-17 Girls category also saw a dominant performance by Anantnag, who secured back-to-back glory by winning the title, with Bandipora finishing as the runners-up and Kupwara securing the third position.

The U-19 category witnessed a commanding performance by Bandipora, who lifted the title with a powerful display, while Pulwama finished as the runners-up and Srinagar secured the third place. The overall tournament highlighted the growing dominance of districts like Anantnag and Bandipora in the sport, with Bandipora qualifying for all three finals.