Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schools In Kashmir To Reopen Today

2025-08-30 03:02:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO file photo by Faisal Khan

Srinagar- Schools in Kashmir division are all set to re-open tomorrow following the closure of two days.

An official said,“We have decided to reopen all schools in the Kashmir division on Friday.”

In the meantime, the director of school education of Jammu has ordered that all Government and private schools across the division shall remain closed up to 30th August 2025.

DSEJ has said that in view of the continuous and heavy rainfall being experienced across various parts of Jammu Division, the region has witnessed multiple weather-induced disruptions which have significantly impacted day-to-day life and the safe functioning of educational institutions.

