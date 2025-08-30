Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Srinagar Among Least Safe Cities For Women: NARI 2025 Report

Srinagar Among Least Safe Cities For Women: NARI 2025 Report


2025-08-30 03:01:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo

Srinagar- Srinagar has figured among the country's least safe cities for women in the National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025, released on Thursday.

The nationwide index based on a survey of 12,770 women across 31 cities, placed the national safety score at 65 per cent, categorising cities as“much above”,“above”,“below” or“much below” this benchmark. The report ranked Srinagar alongside Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi at the bottom of the nationwide safety index.

Kohima and other top-ranked cities were associated with stronger gender equity, civic participation, policing and women-friendly infrastructure.

At the other end of the spectrum, cities like Srinagar, Delhi and Jaipur fared poorly due to weak institutional responsiveness, patriarchal norms and gaps in urban infrastructure.

“Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, Mumbai lead national safety rankings, often correlating with higher gender equity, infrastructure, policing, or civic participation while Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur scored lowest, correlating with poorer infrastructure, patriarchal norms, or weaker institutional responsiveness,” the report said.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995719

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search