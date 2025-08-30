Srinagar Among Least Safe Cities For Women: NARI 2025 Report

Representational photo

Srinagar- Srinagar has figured among the country's least safe cities for women in the National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025, released on Thursday.

The nationwide index based on a survey of 12,770 women across 31 cities, placed the national safety score at 65 per cent, categorising cities as“much above”,“above”,“below” or“much below” this benchmark. The report ranked Srinagar alongside Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi at the bottom of the nationwide safety index.

Kohima and other top-ranked cities were associated with stronger gender equity, civic participation, policing and women-friendly infrastructure.

At the other end of the spectrum, cities like Srinagar, Delhi and Jaipur fared poorly due to weak institutional responsiveness, patriarchal norms and gaps in urban infrastructure.

“Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, Mumbai lead national safety rankings, often correlating with higher gender equity, infrastructure, policing, or civic participation while Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur scored lowest, correlating with poorer infrastructure, patriarchal norms, or weaker institutional responsiveness,” the report said.