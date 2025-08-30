'Khoja Digar' Offered At Naqashband Sahib (R.A) Shrine
Srinagar- A wave of faith swept through Shehr-e-Khaas on Thursday afternoon as thousands of devotees gathered at Hazrat Naqshband Sahib (RA) Shrine in Nowhatta to offer the annual 'Khoja Digar' here.
From narrow lanes to the main chowk, men, women and children from across the valley turned up to offer the special annual prayers.
As the clock touched 3 pm, the devotees began arriving, spreading prayer mats and waiting to participate in the special prayer.
“For me, this place is so peaceful that my heart relaxes when I offer prayer here, especially during the annual Khoja Digar,” said Ghulam Ahmad from Srinagar, who has been visiting the shrine for years.
Elderly resident Gulzar Ahmad from Budgam added, he has been visiting here since he was a child.“My mother brought me, and now I bring my grandchildren here. This prayer has seen us through life's toughest moments. Today, I pray for the health of my family and peace in our valley,” he said.
