Op Sindoor 'Golden Chapter' In Victory Over Terror: Murmu
New Delhi- Describing Operation Sindoor as a“golden chapter” in humanity's fight against terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday outlined the contribution of PSUs in building the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, which played a crucial role in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
Addressing the SCOPE Eminence Awards here, she highlighted the crucial role of public sector enterprises in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat or developing India by 2047.
The President said that public sector enterprises have performed well on key financial parameters, including revenue and profitability.
Further, she noted that three-fourths of PSUs are profit-making, and the net profit of public sector enterprises has grown substantially during the last decade.
Describing public sector enterprises as catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity, the President outlined that they have set benchmarks in good governance and transparency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment