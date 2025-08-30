Op Sindoor 'Golden Chapter' In Victory Over Terror: Murmu

President Droupadi murmu

New Delhi- Describing Operation Sindoor as a“golden chapter” in humanity's fight against terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday outlined the contribution of PSUs in building the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, which played a crucial role in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the SCOPE Eminence Awards here, she highlighted the crucial role of public sector enterprises in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat or developing India by 2047.

The President said that public sector enterprises have performed well on key financial parameters, including revenue and profitability.

Further, she noted that three-fourths of PSUs are profit-making, and the net profit of public sector enterprises has grown substantially during the last decade.

Describing public sector enterprises as catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity, the President outlined that they have set benchmarks in good governance and transparency.