2019 JKPCC Case: Court Discharges Naeem Akhtar, Two Others
Srinagar- A court here on Friday discharged senior PDP leader and former works minister Naeem Akhtar and two officers in connection with a case registered against them by the Crime Branch Kashmir in 2019.
The case(FIR No.10/2019) under Section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) P. C. Act) and erstwhile RPC sections of 420 (cheating), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 167 (create or translate an incorrect document etc) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) pertained to alleged irregularity in appointing Vikar Mustafa Shonthu as Managing Director of Jammu & Kashmir Projects Construction Corp (JKPCC).
The government had handed the case to the Crime Branch and the latter filed the chargesheet in 2021.
In his arguments in charge before the court of special judge anti-corruption, Kashmir Srinagar, the Special Public Prosecutor had prayed that the accused trio be put to trial and prosecution be allowed to prove the case by adducing evidence against them.
On the other hand, the counsel representing Akhtar and two other accused persons-Shonthu and Neeru Chadha- said that charges should not be framed against them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment