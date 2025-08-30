2019 JKPCC Case: Court Discharges Naeem Akhtar, Two Others

PDP Leader Naeem Akhter – File photo

Srinagar- A court here on Friday discharged senior PDP leader and former works minister Naeem Akhtar and two officers in connection with a case registered against them by the Crime Branch Kashmir in 2019.

The case(FIR No.10/2019) under Section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) P. C. Act) and erstwhile RPC sections of 420 (cheating), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 167 (create or translate an incorrect document etc) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) pertained to alleged irregularity in appointing Vikar Mustafa Shonthu as Managing Director of Jammu & Kashmir Projects Construction Corp (JKPCC).

The government had handed the case to the Crime Branch and the latter filed the chargesheet in 2021.

In his arguments in charge before the court of special judge anti-corruption, Kashmir Srinagar, the Special Public Prosecutor had prayed that the accused trio be put to trial and prosecution be allowed to prove the case by adducing evidence against them.

On the other hand, the counsel representing Akhtar and two other accused persons-Shonthu and Neeru Chadha- said that charges should not be framed against them.