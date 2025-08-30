Gifts And Grief: How Wartav Pressures Kashmiri Families
By Dr Younis Ahmad Sheikh & Rufadha Akhter
Last spring, in a small Srinagar locality, Parveen Shabir opened her door to a neighbour carrying a crate of juice, a box of sweets, and a small bag of candies for her son's exam success.
Parveen smiled and thanked her, but the warmth of the visit was overshadowed by worry.
The previous month, she had borrowed money to keep up with Wartav obligations at her cousin's wedding.
Now, another visit meant another expected gift, another financial squeeze.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment