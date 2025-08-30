Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gifts And Grief: How Wartav Pressures Kashmiri Families

2025-08-30 03:01:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

By Dr Younis Ahmad Sheikh & Rufadha Akhter

Last spring, in a small Srinagar locality, Parveen Shabir opened her door to a neighbour carrying a crate of juice, a box of sweets, and a small bag of candies for her son's exam success.

Parveen smiled and thanked her, but the warmth of the visit was overshadowed by worry.

The previous month, she had borrowed money to keep up with Wartav obligations at her cousin's wedding.

Now, another visit meant another expected gift, another financial squeeze.

