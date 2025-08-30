RSS Chief: No Need To Seek Temple, Shivling Everywhere

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi- Projecting a benign and modern image of RSS, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Islam will always have a place in India as he dismissed speculation about a rift with the BJP while asserting that Akhand Bharat is an immutable reality.

In a question-answer session lasting two-and-a-half hours, Mr Bhagwat responded to questions ranging from Manusmriti to Artificial Intelligence(AI), tariffs to caste, education, patriotism, national language, partition, illegal immigration, attacks on Muslims, and most importantly, age of retirement for politicians.

“I never said that I or someone else should retire at 75,” Mr Bhagwat said here, putting at rest speculation that he had suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he himself should retire when they turn 75 this September.

He also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) knows how to run 'shakhas' and BJP knows how to run the government and they only give suggestions to each other.

Amid calls for running Ayodhya-like movement for Kashi and Mathura, Mr Bhagwat said the Ram Temple was the only movement RSS got involved in and took it to its conclusion and it will not join any other movement.