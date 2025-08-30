Ashok Jailkhani, The Cultural Voice Of Doordarshan Kashmir, Is No More

Ashok Jailkhani

By Riyaz Manzoor

On August 29, the news of Ashok Jailkhani's death spread through a single message that carried the weight of a life.

It was Shabir Mujahid, his former colleague at Doordarshan, who broke it: a friend, a boss, an actor, a director, a theorist, above all a perfect gentleman, no more.

Hours earlier, the 72-year-old had eaten breakfast, gone for a nap, and never woken up.

For those who grew up in the age of Kashmiri theatre and early television, Jailkhani's passing felt like the curtain falling on a long and luminous performance.