Ashok Jailkhani, The Cultural Voice Of Doordarshan Kashmir, Is No More
By Riyaz Manzoor
On August 29, the news of Ashok Jailkhani's death spread through a single message that carried the weight of a life.
It was Shabir Mujahid, his former colleague at Doordarshan, who broke it: a friend, a boss, an actor, a director, a theorist, above all a perfect gentleman, no more.
Hours earlier, the 72-year-old had eaten breakfast, gone for a nap, and never woken up.
For those who grew up in the age of Kashmiri theatre and early television, Jailkhani's passing felt like the curtain falling on a long and luminous performance.
