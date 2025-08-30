Spicejet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Srinagar Airport
Srinagar- An inbound flight from Delhi requested emergency landing at the Srinagar airport on Friday, and landed safely, officials said.
SpiceJet flight SG 385, flying from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board,“reported emergency due pressurisation problem,” the officials said, adding that the aircraft landed safely at the airport at 3:27 pm.
“No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight,” the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, they added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment