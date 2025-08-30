Vaishno Devi Yatra Remains Suspended For 4Th Day
Jammu- Heavy rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region on Friday, as the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day following a recent landslide, which claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the Yatra, suspended the pilgrimage on Tuesday until further orders.
“Inclement weather conditions still persist, so a decision has been taken to continue the suspension of the Yatra in view of pilgrim safety,” an official said.
Katra and Trikuta hills, on which the Vaishno Devi Shrine is located, have been witnessing heavy rain since Friday morning. The downpour didn't stop till reports last came in.
The landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck the pilgrim route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills on Tuesday (August 26), killing 34 people and injuring 20.
