Viral Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapping Civilian Inquiry Ordered

2025-08-30 03:01:41
Srinagar- A video allegedly showing a traffic policeman slapping a civilian during document checking between Shalteng and Bemina went viral on social media on Friday, prompting Traffic Police to order a fact-finding inquiry into the incident.

The viral clip shows the traffic cop slapping a person during a routine check, triggering public anger and sparking debate across online platforms. The incident has raised questions over public conduct and accountability in enforcement operations.

SSSP Traffic City Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad, said,“Taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video where a traffic cop is seen slapping someone, a fact-finding enquiry has been initiated. Action as warranted under rules will follow once the enquiry is completed.”

When asked what led the traffic cop to slap the individual, SSP Aijaz said,“That is part of the enquiry, and I cannot comment on it at this stage.”

The video continues to circulate widely, with netizens demanding strict action and urging authorities to ensure respectful behaviour from personnel during traffic enforcement. (JKNS)

