Viral Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapping Civilian Inquiry Ordered
Srinagar- A video allegedly showing a traffic policeman slapping a civilian during document checking between Shalteng and Bemina went viral on social media on Friday, prompting Traffic Police to order a fact-finding inquiry into the incident.
The viral clip shows the traffic cop slapping a person during a routine check, triggering public anger and sparking debate across online platforms. The incident has raised questions over public conduct and accountability in enforcement operations.
SSSP Traffic City Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad, said,“Taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video where a traffic cop is seen slapping someone, a fact-finding enquiry has been initiated. Action as warranted under rules will follow once the enquiry is completed.”
When asked what led the traffic cop to slap the individual, SSP Aijaz said,“That is part of the enquiry, and I cannot comment on it at this stage.”
The video continues to circulate widely, with netizens demanding strict action and urging authorities to ensure respectful behaviour from personnel during traffic enforcement. (JKNS)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment