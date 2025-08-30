Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moderate To Heavy Rains Likely In Jammu Parts From Aug 30: Met

2025-08-30 03:01:39
KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light to moderate rainfall across Jammu division between August 30 and September 2, with the possibility of heavy showers in some districts, while Kashmir is expected to see occasional drizzling.

Director MeT Srinagar, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that between August 30 and September 2, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu division.

“There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers at a few districts of Jammu division during this period,” he said, as per news agency JKNS.

Dr. Mukhtar further added that“Kashmir parts are expected to witness light drizzling at times.”

Meanwhile, the MeT advisory has cautioned about the risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable locations in Jammu division, particularly from the early morning of August 30 till late night of September 1 or early morning of September 2.

