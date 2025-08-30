Drones Spotted Near Loc, Forces On Alert
Srinagar- Multiple drones were spotted late Thursday late night near the Line of Control in Pukhrani area of Nowshera sector, triggering an alert among security forces.
According to officials, the movement was noticed around 11 p.m., following which troops in the sector were immediately put on high alert. Surveillance has been intensified in the forward areas to monitor any further activity.
Authorities are verifying whether the drones originated from across the border and if they attempted to drop any material in the area. Security forces are maintaining a strict vigil to thwart any possible infiltration or smuggling attempts. (KNT)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment