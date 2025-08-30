Drones Spotted Near Loc, Forces On Alert

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Multiple drones were spotted late Thursday late night near the Line of Control in Pukhrani area of Nowshera sector, triggering an alert among security forces.

According to officials, the movement was noticed around 11 p.m., following which troops in the sector were immediately put on high alert. Surveillance has been intensified in the forward areas to monitor any further activity.

Authorities are verifying whether the drones originated from across the border and if they attempted to drop any material in the area. Security forces are maintaining a strict vigil to thwart any possible infiltration or smuggling attempts. (KNT)