2025-08-30 03:01:28
17th Annual Gangbal Yatra Begins From Naranag. File photo

Srinagar- The 17th Annual Gangbal Yatra, also referred to as the“Kailash of Kashmir,” commenced on Saturday with a flag-off ceremony at Naranag in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said here.

The yatra takes pilgrims to Harmukh Gangbal Lake, situated at an altitude of 14,500 feet in the Harmukh range.

The pilgrimage, which was revived in 2009 after being dormant for over 150 years, is organised by the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust (HGGT), led by Vinod Pandit. Since its revival, the yatra has been held annually without interruption, reported news agency KNO.

The yatra started with the Charri Pooja ceremony at Naranag. The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal, officers from 2 Assam Rifles and CRPF, and SDM Kangan.

Speaking about the yatra, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said the local community has played a consistent role in reviving and continuing the Gangbal Yatra.

